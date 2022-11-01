SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County Treasurer Anthony DeLuca doubled down this week on his argument that he has a vote in county investment matters, countersuing the Somerset County commissioners in court.
A week after the commissioners’ lawsuit asked a judge to affirm that treasurers have no decision-making authority on investments, DeLuca responded by argung that County Code decisions back his claim in cases where investment votes are believed to be “illegal.”
DeLuca’s solicitor, David Leake, cited a 1907 state Supreme Court ruling to back their statement in the 17-page response and counterclaim.
The dispute stems from a two-month argument between the sides about how and where the county should invest $25 million in funds.
DeLuca first pitched the idea as a revenue generator in August after money market rates started rising sharply – but he became frustrated when commissioners decided to research the matter and did not act immediately.
Since then, after the commissioners asked DeLuca to gather offers from multiple lending institutions, the sides have disagreed twice on where the funds should be invested.
DeLuca objected to the county’s initial plan to invest through Harrisburg-based PLIGT, saying the organization was not local and did not ensure the funds were fully protected from loss.
A month later, after DeLuca collected updated rates, the county went to DeLuca with a resolution to split funds into two investment CDs – one through Pittsburgh-based First National Bank and the other through Somerset Trust Co.
The treasurer objected again, saying that the county will lose interest revenue by not investing the entire sum with First National Bank, whose rate was approximately three-tenths of a percent higher.
The difference between the rates for a 60-day CD appears to be approximately $657 in interest revenue.
DeLuca argues the county’s move is illegal because it was not approved by his office and that it was based on a split of investments that wasn’t included in the quote specifications banks were sent.
Through Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera, the commissioners maintain DeLuca’s arguments are wrong and that Pennsylvania’s County Code, which provides operating guidelines for county governments, supports the commissioners’ “sole authority” to decide how money is spent or invested.
Treasurers in Indiana and Bedford counties, which, like Somerset, are designated as sixth-class counties, told The Tribune-Democrat that they do not have a vote on such decisions.
But Leake said that may be because no one has challenged the idea in court. In his filing, he said a treasurer has equal authority to the commissioners on fiscal matters, “at the very least.”
“If a treasurer was meant to be an accountant to the commissioners, he would not be elected, and bonded,” he wrote.
Both sides are asking the county court to review the County Code and issue declarations backing their arguments. As of Tuesday, no hearings had been scheduled in the case, according to court records.
