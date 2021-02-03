Somerset County Treasurer Donna Matsko Schmitt has announced that she will seek the Democratic nomination for treasurer in the spring.
“It is a privilege to serve as Somerset County Treasurer and, if reelected, I will continue to represent Somerset County with integrity, transparency and professionalism,” Schmitt said in a news release. “My top priority is to ensure that the office provides the highest standard of customer service to which our residents are entitled. While all services are available anytime in person, many are now accessible to residents via mail and online.”
The duties of the Office of County Treasurer include the collection, custody, disbursement and reconciliation of all county funds. The office is responsible for the receipt of all property taxes from the county’s 50 municipalities and currently provides collection services on behalf of five county boroughs, Schmitt said.
The treasurer receives and receipts all money due to the county from its various row offices and agencies, invests the county’s surplus funds and acts as the chief liaison between the county and its depository banking institutions. During her tenure, Schmitt said she has maintained a clean audit record from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and from Somerset County’s annual Single County audits.
The Treasurer’s Office also serves as an agent for the Commonwealth. Dog, fish and hunting licenses are sold year-round and reported monthly to the Department of Agriculture, Fish and Boat Commission and the Game Commission. It also is responsible for the sale of the state’s small games of chance license, bingo license, sportsman pistol permits, boat registrations and launch permits.
Schmitt is a voting member with the Somerset County Commissioners on Somerset County’s Salary and Retirement Boards and serves on the Somerset County Records Improvement Committee. She is the past president and trustee for the Southwest region of the Pennsylvania Association of County Treasurers and remains on the executive board as the association’s secretary. Schmitt is a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Elected County Officials.
A 1975 graduate of North Star High School, Schmitt is a lifelong resident of Jenner Township. Married to Stacy Schmitt, they are the parents of four children and six grandchildren. They attend All Saints Parish Roman Catholic Church in Boswell. She is a member of the Stoystown American Legion auxiliary and the Jerome Polish Falcons Nest 556.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.