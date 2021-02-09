Somerset County will save $610,000 over the next decade by refinancing two bonds – much of it an upfront savings that, if necessary, could help county government weather an unpredictable 2021, the commissioners said.
The Somerset commissioners voted Tuesday to refinance a total of $6.8 million in bonds from 2010 and 2015 at 1.54%, yielding a 9% savings over the life of the repayment that would save the county $270,000 in 2021.
"This builds flexibility for us," President Commissioner Gerald Walker said. "In my opinion, 2021 brings a lot of unknowns as far as tax collection (during the year) and other issues. We're not out of this pandemic yet."
Harrisburg-based advisors The Susquehanna Group pursued the bond restructuring on the county's behalf.
Managing Director Jay Wenger said the 1.54% interest rate was a "true cost" – factoring in all refinancing costs – and that the 9% savings far exceeded the 3% threshold consultants look for to make refinancing worthwhile.
As structured, the county would see most of its savings during the first two years.
After reducing the annual repayment by $270,000 in 2021, the savings would drop to $196,000 in 2022. From years 2023 to 2029 – the payoff date – a combined $141,000 would be saved, Wenger said.
"We're pleased we could take advantage of a very good market," Wenger said.
The total anticipated savings is approximately the equivalent of a half of a mill in tax revenue, County Finance Director Rebecca Canavan said.
Somerset officials said the bonds the county refinanced were either secured through previous refinancing efforts or for infrastructure projects. The 2015 series was also used to pay for the county's GIS mapping system, Walker said.
The county is expected to close on the bonds next week.
