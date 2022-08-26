JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – The Somerset County Suicide Prevention Task Force is hoping to change the tone and stigma surrounding the topic with its first in-person community concert.
According to Jesper Nielsen and Michelle Younkin, who chair the task force together, the group started in October 2019 due to an increase in suicides in the county and was unable to have any in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But music fundraisers were held on Facebook Live, including local musicians and Scott Blasey from Pittsburgh-area band The Clarks.
Blasey will return on Sept. 11 and join several area musicians at Jennerstown Speedway beginning at 1:30 p.m.
“We wanted to do something that would bring people together, where we could spread awareness for suicide prevention and, of course, you know, raise funds for efforts in Somerset County,” Younkin said. "And we wanted to do something where people would feel comfortable coming but also would really spread the message, and we feel like there's a lot of healing in music.
"So, that's kind of why we wanted to do a music fundraiser. Because music has a way of bringing people together, it has a way of making us feel things.”
The event will also give speedway fans a chance to meet their favorite drivers and get autographs and pictures.
“We thought it would be a lot of fun to have race cars there where people could come out and meet their favorite drivers and do meet-and-greets and autographs and pictures,” Younkin said. “So we're really excited about the attendance that we have, as far as local drivers goes. We'll have people that race at the Jennerstown Speedway, and there will be cars from local dirt tracks coming in. So that should be a fun activity for people.”
The event will also feature children’s activities and temporary tattoos and face painting provided by local artist Artful Alex.
Local resources will also be available.
Nielsen said that the task force hopes that having events such as this will change how the topic of suicide prevention is perceived.
“People tend to view suicide prevention as very heavy, very somber, very sad – and we really wanted to change that story,” he said. “You know, making it something that people could go and just have a good time and support a cause. It's not heavy. It's not meant to be a difficult, difficult event to attend. It's meant to be fun, uplifting, nice – and a thing that people can do with their families, too. So just to kind of change the narrative, too, on how we treat things like suicide prevention.”
Younkin said the task force is setting out to make the day fun but informational.
“We just wanted it to be a family friendly day where people, regardless of how they've been impacted – or, maybe it's just that the cause is important to them – that they would want to still come and kind of show up and help us raise the funds," she said, "but also remember those who have lost their lives to suicide, and kind of see how we can support those who are maybe struggling currently.”
The event is free to attend, but donations will be accepted. Nielsen said all funds raised by the task force go to suicide prevention initiatives in Somerset County.
