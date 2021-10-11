Somerset County has reached 10,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
The county added 68 cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 10,004 – 7,093 confirmed and 2,911 probable, according to the daily report released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday. Somerset has a rate of 13,621 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the statewide number of 11,578 per 100,000.
All total, there were 1,160 new cases reported Monday in the eight-county region of Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Westmoreland and Centre.
Westmoreland, with the largest population, topped the regional list with 336 cases, followed by 176 apiece in Cambria and Blair from Friday through Sunday. Pennsylvania recorded 12,389 total cases during the same time period.
New death totals were not provided with the update on Monday, which was a federal holiday.
