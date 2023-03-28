SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County is turning to a Pittsburgh firm to serve as full-time solicitor, ending a 35-year relationship with a local law firm.
The move was made at county Solicitor Michael Barbera's departing recommendation while tendering his resignation from the role Tuesday.
"While this has been a difficult decision for me to, ultimately, make, we have been talking about this day (approaching) for several years now," Barbera said in a letter he read to the board during the meeting. "Almost immediately upon entering the duties of my position, I recognized that the days of the part-time, one-man solicitor fulfilling the needs of the county were rapidly coming to a close."
"It's a sign of the times," he added.
Barbera, who has served the role since 2018, did not mention specifics about increased workload but he described county law as a "unique animal" – and an increasingly complex one. In addition to providing oversight to routine county matters, Barbera also deals with Right-To-Know requests and recent court filings, including a civil battle between the county and Treasurer Anthony DeLuca over investments.
The Gabriel Fera firm, which already represents the county in labor negotiations and related court cases, was chosen by the board to replace Barbera Law at a retainer cost "not to exceed $125,000."
Barbera received $60,473 in 2022. But the new firm's larger fee will also cover costs previously paid to Fera or other specialized legal teams annually, Walker said.
County budget and financial statements showed the county paid $33,122 to Gabriel Fera for labor and personnel-related for in 2022 and $30,000 to another firm for HR representation.
In doing so, it appears the county spent at least $123,595 to legal firms for work that will be covered under the new agreement with Fera.
"It's all going to be under one umbrella now, rather than being spread out over several areas," Walker said.
By appointing Gabriel Fera, the county will be turning to attorneys with experience supporting counties on similar matters across the state, including Erie, Bedford and Lawrence counties.
"The days of a one-person solicitor (representation) have gone by the wayside," Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said, noting that the tasks of sorting out county contracts, personnel issues and other matters continues increasing. "With (Gabriel), we're going to have a an entire firm of people working for us."
Christopher Gabriel, a Gabriel Fera partner, said his growing firm focuses on county law, with a team that includes six attorneys in additional to legal support staff, adding, "The bulk of our practice ... is county-based."
Counties in Pennsylvania cannot have hourly contracts with firms acting as solicitor, which is why a "not to exceed" contract was finalized, he said.
The Gabriel Fera firm's relationship with the county dates back to 2016, and it was slated to handle negotiations for two labor deals later this year.
Walker said the move to expand the firm's duties wouldn't have occurred if Barbera hadn't made his decision to step down.
Barbera said he's been upfront with the county that the decision would one day come.
Through a family firm started in Somerset in the 1950s, Barbera serves approximately 10 other communities or boards, including the Somerset Area School District, Somerset General Authority and a list of others.
Barbera is also the father to two toddlers and hopes to dedicate more time to them.
All three Somerset County Commissioners praised Barbera for his service and dedication. A room that included DeLuca and nearly 20 county residents applauded after he read his letter Tuesday.
Commissioner Colleen Dawson said Barbera will leave "big shoes to fill."
"Your guidance has been invaluable," Walker said.
