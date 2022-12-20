SOMERSET, Pa. – Plans to raise wages for separate groups of Somerset County employees, including union jail guards and non-union supervisors, turned into a terse exchange on Tuesday between county commissioners and Treasurer Anthony DeLuca.
DeLuca, who has pressed the county commissioners to boost wages since taking office in January, said taxes need to be raised to properly compensate the county's entire workforce. And as a fellow member of the county's salary board, DeLuca added, he should have a stronger voice in what he called the "inadequate" 3.5% raises being considered for approximately 190 non-union employees in 2023.
"I'm on the salary board ... but this is basically already approved," DeLuca told the board. "We're not keeping employees because we're not paying people enough."
The exchange occurred as the commissioners met to finalize a 2023 budget that calls for raises of $3.5% or $1,000 yearly – whichever is higher – for non-union workers.
In a separate move, they also approved a four-year deal with county jail corrections officers represented by the United Mine Workers of America that includes annual wage increases over the next four years.
On Tuesday, the commissioners accused DeLuca of "politicizing" the budget, adding that they have to balance taking care of the county's more than 450 employees and its more than 70,000 residents – most of whom are feeling the impact of higher costs.
Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes also said that non-union raises won't be final until the salary board meets Jan. 3 and that DeLuca will be able to vote on the plan.
Tussle over taxes
Earlier this month, the board cited the countywide economic hardships as a reason for passing a 2023 budget that holds the line on taxes next year.
"I've raised taxes (in previous years)," Tokar-Ickes told DeLuca. "And I'm not afraid to do it – when it's necessary. ... And with our current situation, it's not necessary."
"We try to do whatever we can to avoid it," she added during a back-and-forth exchange with the treasurer.
At one point during the meeting, Tokar-Ickes suggested that DeLuca join the public area – instead of sitting in his usual seat at the commissioners' table – after he announced he wanted to voice his concerns about the budget as a private citizen. DeLuca obliged, standing up and taking a seat about five feet away in a line of chairs.
He said rising health care costs, at 6% or more, will eat away at 2023 raises for those getting pay increases and make salaries worse for those whose wages are unchanged.
He cited the Somerset County Sheriff's Office as an example of the county's issues maintaining staff, saying the $11.92 an hour that entry-level deputies are paid should be $15 an hour or more.
Who gets raises?
He said the county could also take some steps to improve entry-level salaries by reducing the pay increases top-level staff receive – "and spread it out" – without adjusting taxes.
He noted that county Chief Clerk Sonya Augustine will receive a 15% raise in 2023 – an increase commissioners said is justified because she also handles other positions, including serving as the county's Right-to-Know officer and retirement board secretary.
"These are apples-to-oranges comparisons," Tokar-Ickes responded, saying he was comparing employees with far different duties and responsibilities.
But DeLuca said a tax hike and a countywide property reassessment are "overdue," he added.
As treasurer, DeLuca oversees revenue that comes into the county, but he does not have a vote on adjusting tax millage.
The commissioners already took formal steps to keep the rate unchanged next year.
According to DeLuca, the county has not adjusted tax rates since 2013 – and times have changed, with COVID-19 forcing the private sector – and some counties – to pay people better.
"We're behind the eight-ball," DeLuca said.
Tokar-Ickes and Commissioner Colleen Dawson said the county cares about its workers, too – but a broader approach needs to be taken to address the county's struggles in finding and retaining employees.
The board members said they see a need to think "outside the box" to lure employees – including the addition of social media marketing and tuition reimbursement. They also approved referral bonuses this year for Children & Youth Services caseworkers and jail corrections officers, among others.
UMWA contract
The commissioners have also been steadfast about sticking with existing union contracts until the deals are nearing an end. That's what occurred this month with the United Mine Workers of America union, which represents nearly 40 county corrections officers.
In a vote Tuesday, a four-year agreement was approved by the county that grants annual raises of 3%, 2.5%, 2.75% and 3% over that period.
It means a new hire would receive $16.79 next year, while a top-scale corrections officer would receive $22.38 – and eventually $24.28 during the final year of the deal, terms show.
Unions that represent the other half of the county's approximately 450-employee workforce have deals that don't expire until January 2024.
"We cannot take (all wages) on at once," President Commissioner Gerald Walker said. "This isn't something we can't solve overnight."
'This isn't our money'
The board also shot down DeLuca's suggestion that federal American Rescue Plan funds be used in 2023 to boost salaries.
Tokar-Ickes said that one-time infusion of cash might make a short-term difference, but then once the money dries up, the county would be left trying to figure out how to cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in unfunded wages.
And county property owners would likely have to pay for it, Walker said.
"This isn't our money. These are county tax dollars," he said, "and we have a fiduciary responsibility ... to stay within our budget."
DeLuca accused the board of pinching pennies to avoid the risk of being ousted from office.
"It's only a hard decision because they want to stay in office," he added. "They want to get reelected."
'Got to be' a solution
One resident who attended the meeting urged the sides to find common ground to solve the issue.
George Critchfield, a Somerset County sawmill owner, said raising taxes on all residents isn't the answer. But the county also shouldn't expect to be able to fill jobs at $11 an hour anymore – with benefits or otherwise – when McDonald's pays more.
"There's got to be a way to figure this out," he said.
Critchfield also requested that the board consider scheduling some of its meetings during evening hours to enable more county residents to attend.
