SOMERSET – Somerset County’s seven senior centers will begin opening their doors in July after spending the last 15 months empty due to COVID-19.
Area Agency on Aging Director James T. Yoder announced the move Tuesday, saying his department will take a phased approach to reopening the centers to retirees.
It will allow his staff to handle the countywide undertaking, he said.
“We know this is big news for all of the seniors who have been waiting for this for so long,” Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson said, noting that many probably miss the daily camaraderie.
The Windber center will be the first to open at 9 a.m. Tuesday, followed by Central City’s center the following day and Conemaugh Township center on July 8.
Yoder said center users will see a few changes when they return. Meals will be prepacked for those who dine there, and utensils will be disposable.
Each facility will be deep-cleaned prior to its opening date, and any other relevant CDC guidelines will be in place.
Yoder said he and center manager Christine Saylor will also be awaiting the residents on the day each center opens, to greet them and get their thoughts and concerns.
Just two directors – one in the north and another in the south – will operate the facilities instead of the six part-timers before the closure.
The first – Melissa Ray, who previously managed the Conemaugh Township location – was hired at $11.17 an hour, effective June 30. Discussions are under way to fill the second vacancy in the coming weeks, Yoder said.
The initial plan is to continue relying on volunteers to handle other daily needs inside the centers, he said.
Regular games and activities such as bingo won’t be going away, he added.
Yoder said it was a difficult decision to shut the centers down, but also the only responsible one – noting that the age group the virus hurt most is people in their 80s, which is also the same group that mingles at the centers most.
Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes credited Yoder and his staff for taking proactive steps to ensure at-risk retirees had the opportunity to get vaccinated and even setting up transportation for those who needed it.
UPMC Somerset started vaccinating Area Agency on Aging program users as early as March, Yoder said, and satellite clinics were offered in Confluence to ensure anyone who wanted a vaccine could get one.
“The one thing this showed us ... is how much they rely on our centers for socializing,” he said, noting that people miss it even more than the daily meals. “No one wants to be alone.”
Cambria County’s nine senior activity centers reopened in early June.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
