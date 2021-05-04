SOMERSET – A year after idling, Somerset County’s senior centers in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, county officials made layoffs at the centers permanent Tuesday.
With no indication in sight on when the centers could be permitted to reopen, the Somerset County commissioners voted to release managers who oversaw four of the seven locations.
“It’s an unfortunate step we’re taking,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said. “We’re hopeful there will be updated guidance from the state as to an (eventual) reopening, but at this point, we still don’t have anything.”
Somerset County operates senior centers in Central City, Boswell, Conemaugh Township, Confluence, Meyersdale, Somerset and Windber. Until the closures, six people managed the seven centers – and four lost jobs Tuesday.
That includes Windber manager Elaine Wagner, Conemaugh Township manager Melissa Ray, Confluence manager Julie Yinkey and Meyersdale manager Cindy Yinkey.
One center director previously departed from the position, Walker said.
Somerset County Area Agency on Aging, the department that oversees the centers, listed just one person, Christine Saylor, as manager of all seven locations Tuesday.
None of the center managers attended the meeting Tuesday.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the county plans to reopen the centers when it’s safe and permissible to do so – and the former managers will be encouraged to reapply.
But they’ve also been encouraged to seek work in other offices within the county, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
State Department of Aging guidelines set a list of safety and distancing requirements for centers to follow, including 113 square feet of space for every employee or visitor.
County officials said they don’t question the state’s concern, noting that the centers host older residents from throughout their communities who are at high risk to develop serious health issues from the virus.
“These are truly the most vulnerable portion of (Somerset County) that we need to protect as best we can,” Walker said.
