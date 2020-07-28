SOMERSET – Somerset County officials voted Tuesday to revise the plan required to oversee the county’s solid waste needs over the next decade – a move that will help in determining whether countywide recycling can be relaunched.
County commissioners approved the $76,155 cost to develop a new state-required 10-year solid waste management plan.
Butler County-based Nestor Resources will also focus on a recycling assessment aimed at finding better, more cost-effective ways to allow recyclables such as aluminum cans, glass and cardboard to be collected and hauled for reuse, Planning Commission Director Brad Zearfoss said.
“I’m sure there are people that would love to see the program (restarted),” President Commissioner Gerald Walker added.
The county collected and sorted recyclables – glass and aluminum included – through drop-off sites across the county for years. Tough market conditions for recyclables caused the county to adapt the program over that span before suspending it in March.
The program’s director post has been left vacant for a year.
But the move to suspend the recycling program itself came after a company that accepts and issues payments for the county’s glass recyclables dropped out of the program, leaving Somerset County with no other options for a third-party collector or revenue needed to support the $47,000 program, Brad Zearfoss said.
“It was basically getting to the point we were going to have to pay – instead of getting paid – for our recyclables. That just wasn’t an option,” Zearfoss said.
Nestor, which developed the county’s 2011 plan and specializes in solid waste management, will initially focus on looking at recycling programs that are successful in other communities and potentially make recommendations to the county later this year, Zearfoss said.
Most of the costs for the overall $76,155 solid waste management plan will be covered by a state Department of Environmental Protection grant acquired earlier this year. The county will cover the 20% match that makes up the difference, Zearfoss said.
