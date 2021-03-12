Just one Somerset County row office will have a primary showdown in May, but the state is set for two battles in the fall, too.
With petitions filed in Somerset County this week, two Republicans running for county coroner, Somerset-area funeral director Chad Fyock and current Chief Deputy Coroner Cullen Swank, will be the contestants in the only race likely to be decided this spring.
Fyock, 49, works for Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home and is making his first run at an elected office. A former union laborer and onetime coal miner, he is a Somerset Area graduate who joined the funeral business after graduating from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 2014.
Swank is a 2010 Shanksville-Stonycreek grad who also graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. He has worked with Deaner Funeral Home as a director since 2015 and joined the Somerset County Coroner’s Office in 2019 as its first full-time chief deputy.
Both men are running as Republicans.
The seat is being vacated because Coroner Wallace Miller is not seeking reelection after more than 20 years at the job.
Just two other row office seats are up for grabs this year.
Prothonotary
Angie Svonavec, of Somerset, is running for her seventh term as prothonotary.
A Democrat, Svonavec, 59, oversees the office responsible for civil cases, divorce cases, custody matters, protection from abuse and other cases and has worked to modernize the office by converting more than 12,000 files to digital formats and archiving paper originals.
Brian Fochtman, 50, of Meyersdale, is running as a Republican for the seat.
A retired Pennsylvania state trooper, Fochtman now serves as police chief with Berlin Borough as well as a dual role as school resource officer for Berlin Brothersvalley schools.
Both are unopposed in their bids for each party’s nomination.
Treasurer
Donna Matsko Schmitt has served as treasurer since 1990.
Schmitt, 63, oversees an office that handles the collection, custody and disbursement of all county funds, including the receipt of property taxes from municipal tax collectors. The office also collects the county’s hotel tax and issues dog, hunting, fishing, boating, bingo and games of chance licenses.
Under her watch, she said, the office has maintained a clean audit record and transitioned from paper to automated software.
Anthony DeLuca, 60, of Boswell, is running as a Republican for the seat. He is a Navy veteran and Boswell Water Authority chairman who spent 25 years with the Pennsylvania State Police before retiring as a sergeant.
