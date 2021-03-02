Somerset County roads were reopened by Tuesday morning after heavy rains caused closures a day earlier, Somerset County 911 officials said.
That includes in the Meyersdale area, which dealt with flooding on Mount Davis Road and other roads due to the storm early Monday morning, fire Chief Mike Miller said.
The department was dispatched to Glade City Road early Tuesday morning for a report of a vehicle stranded in moving water, but Miller said the incident was not flood-related.
The driver went off the road for unknown reasons and drove into a creek, Miller said. He was able to escape from the car and was transported to UPMC Somerset for treatment. Nobody else was in the car.
