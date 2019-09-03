SOMERSET – Somerset County’s 20-year-old recycling program is at a concerning crossroad, county commissioners said – at a time lagging market conditions for many of the goods they collect have prompted many fellow counties to dump their programs.
County officials said that’s an option they’re working to avoid – but between three failed attempts at finding a new recycling coordinator this year and the challenges that come with changing times, the program itself needs sorted out, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
“We are struggling right now,” she said. “I don’t think there is anyone who would dispute the fact that the recycling program, as it exists, is a challenge to maintain for the county.”
The $40,000 program’s issues are compiling at a time while it continues to grow, with the Jennerstown area becoming the ninth location to add a storage shed-style collection facility within a county that accepts, collects and sorts steel, tin and aluminum cans, glass and other goods, Planning Commission Director Brad Zearfoss said.
Because the sites cannot be monitored 24/7, garbage is often stuffed in with recyclables – and careful sorting has to occur to ensure only recyclable materials end up being turned over to the company that collects the goods, Zearfoss said. For nearly a decade, the program’s recycling coordinator – most recently Ray Shroyer – has had to oversee a prison work crew team in picking up and hauling the goods to the county’s Chickentown Road facility, where all of it is sorted out for collection.
But Shroyer left the post in the spring and despite several ads seeking help, county officials have been unable to find a replacement. Since then, a county corrections officer has been relied on to oversee the program under Deputy Warden Brian Pelesky, Zearfoss added.
Tokar-Ickes praised the county prison staff for overseeing the job but said there’s no question that paying corrections officer and relying on jail labor who must be closely monitored is less than ideal.
“We need to take a hard look at the program, and the model we use,” Tokar-Ickes said. “What it comes down to ... is how do we find a way to maintain a program that might be beyond our resources right now.”
The county could contract with professional haulers to do the work but that could lead to cost increases on two levels – collecting and sorting, because the county would be charged for items tossed into recycling sheds that don’t fit their strict program guidelines, Zearfoss said.
“With China no longer accepting recycled goods, there’s fewer (options) for these items,” Zearfoss said. “We’re barely getting anything for it.”
Jail Warden Dennis Vought said the jail will continue to provide the same support to the county until told otherwise.
“We’re in corrections ... but we work together here in Somerset County,” he said.
Zearfoss and Tokar-Ickes said a team of county officials, themselves included, and Vought, are exploring potential options.
That will likely involve meeting with the local communities that house the recycling sheds to see if solutions can be found between the combined parties, Tokar-Ickes said.
“Were going to look for solutions,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.