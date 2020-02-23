Somerset County’s single county authority received $40,000 from the state to help further develop criminal justice diversion programs for offenders working to overcome opioid addiction.
The award was a slice of $1.5 million distributed statewide to seven state-recognized county Drug and Alcohol Programs.
Somerset County is among a list of counties that developed a drug court over the past year to direct low-risk offenders to programs aimed at rebuilding their lives.
“Drug courts and police diversion programs are sucessful nationwide at rehabilitating individuals and breaking the cycle of recidivism,” Department of Drug and Alcohol Program Secretary Jennifer Smith said.
“These grants,” Gov. Tom Wolf added, “will help establish new programs to provide an alternative to incarceration and potentially get more people into treatment and recovery.”
