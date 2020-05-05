SOMERSET – A Somerset County attorney who has served as the county's top public defender for 30 years is stepping down from the post.
Somerset County's commissioners took a step Tuesday to have a colleague in the defender's office serve in the role on a temporary basis.
Public Defender William Carroll resigned from the job effective May 15, a move approved by the county board Tuesday during its regular meeting.
Carroll – the county's bar association president – was on medical leave over the past few months.
He attended Tuesday's meeting via conference call and said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve. Carroll will continue working in law through his private Somerset practice, the board said.
Full-time First Assistant Public Defender Tiffany Stanley will now oversee the office as acting public defender at her same salary, $65,000. Board members said they have not determined a timetable on the permanent public defender post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.