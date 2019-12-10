SOMERSET – The clock is ticking for Somerset County to pick a new voting system by year’s end.
But the county’s commissioners insisted they’ll meet the state’s Dec. 31 deadline, saying they have narrowed their search down to three different voting machines – and plan to pick one of them by Dec. 24.
“For us, the paramount issue is election security,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said. “And between now and (Christmas Eve) we’re going to be doing a lot of research ... to make sure we make the right choice.”
County officials have been collecting and reviewing bids from a list of vendors for even more machines, with costs – including warranties, software, support and training – ranging from more than $680,000 to $1.1 million in recent weeks, documents show.
There’s a reason for the move.
Gov. Tom Wolf is mandating Pennsylvania’s counties to replace their aging machines with new ones that have auditable paper backup printouts.
With Pennsylvania possibly becoming a presidential battleground in 2020, the state has offered more than 60% reimbursements with a Dec. 31 deadline window to urge counties to make the switch.
Somerset’s election board voted Tuesday to hand over the task of making the final choice to Somerset’s commissioners.
Commissioners’ board members indicated the search was narrowed to three separate vendors – and are considering the same number of voting machines.
One is a kiosk-style machine, an all-in-one system similar to the county’s current machines.
It tabulates votes electronically but also offers a paper print-out for polling positions to post once polls close for the evening.
Another is a paper-based scanning system that would require poll workers to transport paper ballots to the courthouse for counting – a typically less costly option but one that would require additional work and tallying efforts for staff.
The third, county officials said, is a precinct scanner.
Cambria County adopted the same system earlier this year and deployed it in time for the fall election.
After a decade using a touch screen device and cartridge to cast ballots, voters at the polls were given a paper ballot and a pencil to log their votes and then scanned it into a computer that displayed votes they cast.
At that point, voters were able to verify their choices electronically before casting their ballot.
Other counties chose a list of different systems, while a handful of others continue mulling options.
Somerset County Elections Director Tina Pritts said she has monitored issues other counties have reported statewide and is recommending the system that would produce almost instant results – both electronically and on paper, the “kiosk.”
“It’s also going to be much easier for our election workers to operate because it’s similar to what we have now,” she said. “If something would happen to the paper ballots, we’d still be able to go back to the machines and check the digital results.”
Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said the board has been meeting with the election office about their suggestions.
But they’re also seeking input from the county’s IT support providers because they’ll also be dealing with the machines over the years ahead.
The board also plans to reach out to neighboring counties about their experiences with their new machines – both issues they’ve had and what they’ve liked.
Walker said the county has to consider “everything,” including the size and ease of deployment for each model, noting some machines take up significant space inside polling locations.
“We know this is going to be a major transition, especially for the election workers,” Tokar-Ickes said.
She noted setting up the machines became an issue for workers in 2006, the last major switch.
“For me,” Walker said, “cost might be the last issue we’re considering right now. There’s a lot to consider.”
