Somerset County Planning Commission will hold a recycling collection day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
Items accepted include corrugated cardboard, newspaper, office paper, mixed paper, aluminum cans and No. 1 and 2 plastics. Bottles must be empty and rinsed and cardboard needs to be flattened. There is no cost to drop off recyclables.
Also, the commission will hold a tire collection day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Conemaugh Township Municipal Building, 1120 Tire Hill Road, Johnstown.
Car tires, 19.5 tires and tractor-trailer tires will be accepted.
Tires can be on or off a rim.
Agricultural tires will not be accepted.
Cost is $4 for tires, $11 for 19.5 tires and $13 for tractor-trailer tires.
To register, call 814-445-1571.
