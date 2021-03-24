Somerset County became the latest county in the region to support the “rights of citizens to bear arms.”
On Tuesday, the county commissioners passed the resolution 3-0, expressing “deep commitment” to Second Amendment rights and opposition to any law that would be found to be unconstitutional against the amendment.
Cambria County passed the same type of resolution in 2020, and Westmoreland County did the same earlier this month.
Counties don’t have legal jurisdiction over the Constitution or its Second Amendment, but many have drafted resolutions as measures of support at a time many Pennsylvanians worry about gun rights.
