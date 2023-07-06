SOMERSET, Pa. – A California group has received Somerset County’s approval to redevelop the former Kings Family Restaurant site in Somerset Township into three retail spaces.
Land development and zoning plans have been approved for the project, clearing two key hurdles for project planners who are seeking to bring in as many as three national tenants to North Center Avenue, according to Somerset County planner and zoning officer Chadd Sines.
The project would modify the current 8,500-square-foot space at 1180 N. Center Ave. into three spaces while adding a drive-thru window and outdoor patio seating for one tenant, plans show.
Chip Erickson, of California-based Sansome Pacific Properties, said that site work, including demolition, will get underway once leases are finalized.
“We’re working to get the best tenant mix we can in there,” Erickson told The Tribune-Democrat in a recent interview.
He said that the plan reflects a shift to smaller retailers and restaurants for people on the go, rather than “large- footprint” formats that aren’t as marketable anymore. He said the company is talking to several prospective tenants.
“We’re hoping the leases come together rather quickly,” he said.
The project is described as a $1.4 million undertaking, the land development plan shows.
The work will include demolishing a small western portion of the former Kings restaurant, according to a land use permit application filed through the Pennsylvania Municipal Code Alliance. Plans show that room will be provided for 87 parking spaces on the property.
Sines said the project should be an exciting one for the area, particularly if it draws new eateries.
“We don’t have that many options available right now,” he said.
