SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County approved short-term contracts Tuesday with two retired emergency management administrators following an abrupt resignation by the county's new 911 director.
And terse words were also exchanged between a representative of the 911 center's union, commissioners and several residents – including two community firefighters – over who is to blame for a failed "memorandum" to address salaries at the struggling center.
Center director quits
Troy Glotfelty's resignation was approved effective Monday – just a month after he was given the job.
Glotfelty was promoted to acting director in May and then received a pay raise last month to replace Brad Lavan, who resigned this spring while suspended from the job.
Glotfelty had more than 25 years experience at the center, which has struggled to retain staff over the past year. In recent years, he led training efforts to help prepare new recruits, another position the county is seeking to fill.
"It just didn't work out," President Commissioner Gerald Walker said, adding the move was not a financial one.
"We're sorry to see him go but we respect his (decision)," Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said, calling the decision a "personnel" matter.
The board said there's no question the 911 center is dealing with a shortage in experienced dispatchers and supervisors – and Glotfelty's decision only threatened to make that fact worse.
It's the reason they voted Tuesday to hire former EMA Director Richard Lohr and retired 911 director David Fox to provide administrative support at $50 an hour until a new 911 coordinator can be found, Walker, Tokar-Ickes and Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
Lohr retired in 2018 after spending more than 27 years in emergency management.
Fox was Lavan's predecessor.
He retired in the summer of 2019.
Walker said both men will assist current EMA Director Joel Landis in overseeing the center until a new 911 director is found.
They'll mentor dispatchers, training incoming ones and providing scheduling support, he said.
"But they are also coming in to assess (the center's) needs," Tokar-Ickes said, adding that the commissioners recognize there are issues that go "beyond pay" at the center and that they aren't experts in the high-stress emergency 911 field. "This gives us a chance to get some old hands back in there who can get a sense of what we need to do there."
Mounting concerns, MOU's
During a packed commissioners meeting, several county residents aired concerns about the state of the center. But they weren't all in lockstep on how to address it.
Resident George Critchfield, a frequent board critic, referenced ongoing union negotiations and said the board should be offering up more money for the "skeleton crew" of AFSCME dispatchers who remain.
He said the county has been saving money by operating with unfilled positions all year.
Critchfield, a sawmill operator, said the inexperience among new dispatchers is glaring, citing a sheriff's department 911 call to help someone in distress this month that he said erroneously sent emergency responders to the county Annex building and the county jail, despite being told the incident occurred a block away at the courthouse.
Critchfield also brought up salary increase proposals, prompting Tokar-Ickes to question how Critchfield obtained details from ongoing "negotiations" with the union that are supposed to remain private. Tokar-Ickes cited "leaked" memorandum discussions between the union and commissioners board as a specific concern.
She turned to AFSCME representative Gerald George for an explanation.
"What information? I don't even know what info he's talking about," George said, adding he could not discuss negotiation-related matters in public.
Tokar-Ickes said both sides are expected to agree to negotiate "in good faith" to get a deal done.
"We're supposed to have mutual trust between us – that's the meaning of 'good faith,'" she said.
Tokar-Ickes indicated she was confused that George didn't seem to be familiar with the memorandum, given that "you actually responded to the commissioners on behalf of your members on the terms," she said. "We have the emails."
George said that MOU was viewed by the union as "very unfair."
AFSCME is also concerned the commissioners are not acting in good faith, he said.
Walker said the commissioners tried to address pay-related concerns prior to the upcoming contract expiration Dec 31. He said the board offered up a "take it or leave it" memorandum of understanding similar to one approved by fellow AFSCME members who serve as Sheriff's Office deputies and CYS caseworkers over the past year.
The commissioners described the offer as a stopgap to keep and attract telecommunicators in the lead-up to the next contract. Much like those agreements, board members said there were "no strings attached" – and that it wouldn't impact negotiations for an upcoming multi-year deal, which would be separate, Dawson said.
Somerset's commissioners indicated that offer wasn't accepted.
Walker indicated a counteroffer by the union included proposals that weren't acceptable.
Neither sides discussed terms of the memorandum offers.
One previous memorandum over the past year involving AFSCME and the county raised annual wages for CYS caseworkers by nearly $4,300.
The memorandum with county sheriff's deputies also bolstered salaries for new hires – viewed as a key move to bring in more workers – by as much as 50%.
'Dangerous' delay
Two longtime firefighters who attended Tuesday's meeting said both the county and the communication dispatchers' union need to act with more urgency to find solutions for the center.
"Who's going to take responsibility (for this situation) if somebody dies?" Shanksville Assistant Chief Dan "Dink" Dively asked George, saying inaction could lead to dangerous situations for both responders and community members.
"We have issues at the 911 center – major issues," longtime Listie Fire Chief Scott Yachere said, addressing the commissioners.
And when it comes to communication issues, it's often to blame when line-of-duty deaths occur, he said.
"(Solving the issue) needs to be a bigger priority," Yachere said.
