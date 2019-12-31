SOMERSET – Somerset County District Attorney-elect Jeffrey L. Thomas and Somerset County Commissioner-elect Colleen R. Dawson were among the elected officials who took oaths on Tuesday to “support, obey and defend” the Constitutions of the United States and of Pennsylvania and to faithfully discharge the duties of their offices.
“I’m ready to get to work,” Thomas, a Republican who unseated two-term incumbent Democrat Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser in November’s elections, said after the conclusion of the county’s swearing-in ceremony. “I’m just going to wake up every day and work like hell to make sure Somerset County is the safest place that it can be.”
Thomas said his next planned step is to finalize his new office’s staff: “I’m meeting with the commissioners, and I’m hopeful they’ll allow me to put the staff together that I want. From there, we have jury selection on the 6th, so I’ll just get to it and start working. … We have four trials scheduled for this term.
“I still have another county detective position that I could potentially fill if the right person presents themselves. I’m talking to different agencies – the attorney general’s office – about getting the Drug Task Force up and running and being more active, and trying to get more folks involved with that, as much as I can.”
Four assistant district attorneys also took oaths of office on Tuesday, including Molly Elizabeth Metzgar, the office’s new first assistant. Detectives John Loiodici and Michael J. Volk also were sworn in.
“I went to law school with Molly,” Thomas said. “I’ve known Molly for a long time. She’s very smart. She’s very capable, and I’m excited that she’s coming onto the staff. I think she’s going to do a wonderful job.”
The other three assistant district attorneys who took their oaths on Tuesday, Michael A. Carbonara, Catherine Primavera-Zakucia and Sara E. Huston, worked in the office during Lazzari-Strasiser’s tenure. Thomas, who before his election worked as a general practice attorney for the Johnstown firm Silverman, Tokarsky & Forman, said he has worked with all three in the past.
“I’ve worked with them on the private side,” Thomas said of the trio, “so I trust their judgement, and I know that they’re going to do – maybe with some different leadership, they’re going to do really great things.”
Dawson, a Republican who was previously the president of Stoystown Borough Council, was presented to the court by U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair. After the ceremony, she said she is looking forward to serving the residents of Somerset County after she officially takes office at the county’s reorganizational meeting on Jan. 6. Her priorities will include remediating blight and scheduling more judicial sales of properties, she said.
“I am excited to start on this journey,” she said. “I actually scheduled an appointment with the two current commissioners for 8:30 a.m Thursday morning. At that meeting, we’re going to discuss current issues and look forward to the future – going to make a roadmap for the future of Somerset County. … I have lots of ideas.”
Incumbent Commissioners Gerald Walker and Pamela Tokar-Ickes also took oaths of office on Tuesday, as did Sonya Augustine, the county’s chief clerk, and Traci Horning, assistant chief clerk.
Tokar-Ickes, a Democrat, served four consecutive terms as a commissioner from 2000 to 2015 before stepping down. She was appointed in May to finish out the term of Commissioner John P. Vatavuk after his death and was elected in November to another full term. Walker, a Republican, is a one-term incumbent who won a second term in November.
Walker said he and his fellow commissioners have “a whole laundry list of priorities” to address in the next four years, including completing U.S. Route 219 as a four-lane limited-access highway all the way to the Maryland-Pennsylvania line, fighting the ongoing drug-use epidemic and expanding the availability of broadband internet service throughout the county.
“We have to continue to work on the drug epidemic,” he said. “That has to be one of our top priorities because it touches every aspect of county government, from the courts to (Children & Youth Services) to our jail. … Broadband (internet) in Somerset County – we’d love to advance our broadband opportunities here in the county. We started on it early in my first four years. I’d like to see that continue.”
“Our priorities, as you might expect, are along the lines of economic development,” Tokar-Ickes added. “We have an overcrowded jail that we’re going to have to focus on right out of the gate, and just doing the day-to-day operations of county government. A lot (is) happening, but I’m very optimistic about the future and looking forward to working with this board.”
District Judge William E. Seger, of District Court 16-3-02 in Windber, ran unopposed for re-election and took an oath on Tuesday. His court has jurisdiction over the boroughs of Benson, Central City, Hooversville, Paint and Windber and the townships of Ogle, Paint and Shade.
The other county-level officials who took oaths on Tuesday were Sheriff Brad Cramer and 11 sheriff’s deputies; Rose Svonavec, clerk of courts, and five members of her staff; Sharon K. Ackerman, register of wills, and three members of her staff; Patricia Ann Peifer, recorder of deeds, and four members of her staff; and Jerry L. Lyons, JoAnne Walls and Shelley J. Glessner, auditors.
Among the municipal officials sworn in on Tuesday were Steven M. Buncich, Conemaugh Township supervisor; Wayne A. Kauffman, Conemaugh Township auditor; Dashanti L. Garlitz, Hooversville Borough Council member; Carrie E. Friedline and Thomas Grote, Jennerstown Borough Council members; Richard A. Pearson Jr., Stoystown Borough Council member; and Michael G. Thomas, Windber Borough mayor.
Also sworn in were Charles E. Rhodes and Kyle Coddington, Berlin Borough Council members; Roger A. Ohler, Brothersvalley Township supervisor; Kenneth W. Duerring, Garrett Borough mayor; Paul E. Tannehill, Lower Turkeyfoot Township supervisor; Alleen D. Durstine, Lower Turkeyfoot Township auditor; Peggy Lynn Scherer, Northampton Township auditor; Johnny M. Marshall, Shanksville Borough Council member; Lee Thomas Hoffman and Fredric A. Rosemeyer, Somerset Borough Council members; and Don Miller, Somerset Township supervisor.
Pastor Marc T. Valentine, of the Meyersdale Church of the Brethren, gave the invocation and the benediction. Patrick P. Svonavec, chair of the Somerset County Bar Association’s public relations committee, delivered brief opening remarks. A children’s choir from Ready Steps Preschool and Country Kids Daycare sang the national anthem.
