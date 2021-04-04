Somerset County Sheriff Brad Cramer has died.
Cramer, 67, a longtime enforcement officer who spent the past six years as Somerset's sheriff, died Saturday, county officials confirmed.
His cause of death was not provided.
Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas described Cramer as a true public servant whose sudden passing is a "tremendous loss for Somerset County."
"Brad's presence in the courthouse will be greatly missed," Thomas said. "My deepest condolences to his family."
Cramer's career in law enforcement spans four decades.
Before being elected as sheriff in 2015, Cramer previously worked as a deputy in the office.
He also worked for 30 years at Somerset Borough Police Department, spending six of those years as police chief, and spent four working with Conemaugh Township.
Cramer was a staunch Second Amendment supporter and NRA-certified firearm instructor.
In a 2019 interview with The Tribune-Democrat, he described county sheriffs as Pennsylvania "protectors" of Second Amendment rights.
Since becoming sheriff, he has organized handgun safety courses to better familiarize residents with the weapons – and spoke to the Somerset County commissioners about the program during their most recent board meeting late last month.
The Cambria County Sheriff's Office paid tribute to Cramer through a post on the department's Facebook page Sunday.
"Acting Sheriff Don Robertson and the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest sympathy to our neighbors at the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on the loss of their Sheriff, Brad Cramer," the department wrote. "Our office knows all too well the sorrow that accompanies losing your leader. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. RIP Sheriff Cramer."
Cambria County Sheriff Robert Kolar died in 2020 at the age of 75.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.