SOMERSET – Somerset County officials took a first step Tuesday toward rehabbing the county’s four-level parking garage.
County commissioners approved a $25,500 engineering services agreement with its engineering firm, The EADS Group, to move the project to through the bidding phase – and then oversee the job once repairs begin.
At well over 20 years old, time and weather have taken their toll on the East Fairview Street garage, “and it’s due for an overhaul,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
“It’s really just a lot of wear and tear,” she said Tuesday, following the board’s meeting.
Andy Fedorko, EADS’ Structures and Highway Department manager, said seals within deck joints – particularly those at the top of the structure – have worn out and need removed and replaced. In some areas, the garage’s deck surface and walls have cracks that need repaired to prevent further issues, he said.
Sections of damaged fencing would also be replaced and parking stall lines will be re-striped, as planned.
Tokar-Ickes said the garage was built in the late 1990s and has likely seen some minor repairs since.
“But it’s getting up there. Parking garages are high-maintenance,” she said.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the project will likely be handled in a phased approach.
The engineering services contract was approved Tuesday, pending Solicitor Michael Barbera’s final review.
COVID-19 pay hikes
Two county human resources officials received pay increases Tuesday after taking on added work duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given the ever-changing guidelines HR Director Jodi Lepley, of Bowsell, and HR Generalist Chelsea Betz have had to continue to sort through since March, county officials approved raises Tuesday during the salary board meeting.
The move takes Lepley’s salary to $58,350 – up $3,350.
Betz’ annual pay was adjusted from $28,000 to $30,000.
Commissioner Colleen Dawson said the pair have been responsible for staying up-to-the-moment on regulations “to keep employees as well as the public safe from the pandemic, not only in county government but the court system as well.”
