CENTRAL CITY, Pa. – In Norse mythology, the god Odin had two ravens, Huginn and Munin, who circled the earth only to return to his mighty shoulders.
In Charles Newlin’s backyard in Reels Corner, bringing Huginn and Munin back wasn’t quite as simple this week.
The two emus that Newlin named after the mythical birds roamed the wild for four days before a search involving firefighters, neighbors, friends and a volunteer animal rescue team lured the flightless, four-foot-tall birds back home.
Newlin isn’t sure how the young birds got out of their pen late last week, but he suspects someone freed them. He found the pen’s padlock tossed aside last Friday, lying several feet away.
Newlin, who said that he is recovering from a heart attack caused by COVID-19, feared he’d never see his feathered friends again.
“It was frustrating because I’m the type of guy who does everything for himself,” he said, “but I’m surrounded by woods, and if I walk more than 15 feet, I’m already winded.”
Then he heard about a post on Susan Levy’s page for lost and found animals. Levy is the coordinator for Somerset County Animal Response Team (CART), a passionate animal rescue group.
“God bless these people – coming back day after day to stomp through the woods to find my birds for me,” Newlin said.
Levy said her group was happy to help.
Somerset CART, formed seven years ago, is used to assisting with injured livestock and lost pets – even an alligator a few years back – but never an emu, let alone two, she said.
Fortunately, people started reporting sightings of the missing birds along the U.S. Route 30 corridor – even though people weren’t always sure what they were seeing, Newlin said. One person reported seeing an ostrich.
Using bright orange plastic snow fencing, members of Levy’s group were able to corral one of the birds on Wednesday with help from Central City firefighters. It took a team of four people to carry the bird into a stock trailer, Levy said.
Levy said members of her group tried using their cell phones to get the second emu to respond.
“We were out there (Wednesday) with a bullhorn, using emu sounds to lure one back toward its property – but after a half-mile, he found a nice berry patch and decided to stop for a snack,” she said.
Two nearby property owners and a pair of Newlin’s friends helped him catch the other emu at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, he said.
It was no easy task.
The birds are just nine months old. But even young emus like Huginn and Munin can stand more than four feet tall. They have sharp, raptor-like claws and strong legs that can deliver a powerful kick to defend themselves if they get scared, Newlin said.
But they are also his beloved pets – birds he raised since shortly after they were hatchlings.
“I’m humbled and so thankful that so many people have gone out of their way to help me like this,” he said. “It means so much.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.