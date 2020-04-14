A Quecreek, Somerset County, man was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial for burglary and drug charges stemming from two incidents last month, authorities said.
David James Jones, 36, of the 100 block of Second Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
In a criminal complaint, state police in Somerset said they served an arrest warrant on March 2 for someone living at the Second Street home.
Troopers took Jeremy Tinkey into custody for failing to appear in court. Troopers then saw a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue and a metal smoking device with burnt residue sitting in a cup holder on the couch. Jones was arrested after he reportedly admitted that the drug paraphernalia was his.
In a separate complaint, Somerset Borough police charged Jones with burglary, stalking, harassment and criminal trespass.
Borough police said they were investigating a violation of a protection from abuse order on March 30 when they found Jones knocking on a door in the 800 block of Tracy Lane.
Jones reportedly said, "I'm trying to get a hold of my wife so I can see if I can see my daughter today," the complaint said.
Police said Jones was carrying a pocket knife and acknowledged there was a PFA against him but denied ever entering the residence.
Video evidence reportedly showed Jones trying to open the back door that was locked and then trying to get in through a screen door, the complaint said.
He then returned to the back door, removed an item from his pocket and broke in. Jones left the residence and was later found knocking on the front door and ringing the bell when police arrived, the complaint said.
Jones is being held in the Somerset County Jail.
