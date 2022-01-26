SOMERSET, Pa. – A Somerset County man pleaded guilty in federal court in Johnstown to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.
Terrell Robison Ickes, 31, formerly of Listie, plead guilty to one count of the indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
In connection with the guilty plea, from June 23, 2020, to July 3, 2020, Ickes possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Ickes will be sentenced on May 26. He faces 10 years to life in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based on the seriousness of the offenses and prior criminal history, if any.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting the case.
Somerset County detectives and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation.
