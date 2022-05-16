SOMERSET – A Berlin man pleaded guilty in Somerset County court Monday to indecent assault of a person less than 13, stemming from a January 2011 incident, authorities said.
Brent Augustus Nail, 38, of the 100 block of Movilla Drive, pleaded guilty before President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
According to state police in Somerset, Nail assaulted the the girl and indicated that if police ever came to the door, he would “shoot them on sight.”
If the victim refused his advances, Nail would threatened to beat and kill the child, troopers said.
During an interview with troopers on March 16, 2021, Nail allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana before the interview, saying, “I’m a stoner.”
He denied assaulting the child.
Troopers said the investigation began with a ChildLine report.
ChildLine is part of a mandated statewide child protective services program designed to accept child abuse referrals and report the information to the appropriate investigating agency.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.