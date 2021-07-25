A Somerset County man died from injuries suffered in a logging accident Saturday on family-owned land along Walnutdale Lane in Jenner Township, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Sunday.
Joel Friedline, 54, was cutting down a 75- to 100-foot-tall tree, that was roughly 18 inches in diameter, when it "kicked back" and landed on him, at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Lees said.
His wife, who was with him at the time of the accident, called 911.
Boswell EMS, the paramedic unit from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Jennerstown and Boswell fire departments responded to the scene, where they found Friedline conscious, Lees said.
"A machine was used to remove the tree that was on top of him," Lees said.
Once Friedline was free of the obstruction, he was flown by medical helicopter to Memorial, where he died in the emergency room at around 5:30 p.m.
"Any time you're doing any type of cutting with trees it's always very dangerous and this is an unfortunate accident that happened," Lees said.
Lees said he ruled the cause of death as crushing injuries and the incident as an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.