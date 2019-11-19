ROCKWOOD – A 31-year-old Somerset County man was jailed, accused of stealing keys to a truck and attempting to drive away while under the influence of methamphetamine, authorities said.
State police in Somerset on Saturday charged James Christopher Harbaugh, who has no listed address, with robbery, DUI, reckless endangering another person, unauthorized use of automobiles, harassment, disorderly conduct and careless driving.
According to a criminal complaint, a man reported that Harbaugh was driving company trucks without permission.
Harbaugh allegedly drove off in a Chevrolet Silverado and stopped on Main Street. During the ensuing argument, a woman obtain the truck keys. Harbaugh grabbed the keys away from her and attempted to drive away, the complaint said.
Harbaugh was arraigned on Saturday and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.
