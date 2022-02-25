MEYERSDALE – A Berlin man was jailed Thursday, accused of kidnaping and raping a woman who he met on Snapchat, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Gary Maurice Wright, 39, of the 800 block of Cumberland Highway, with rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault, kidnap to inflict terror, terroristic threats and strangulation.
According to a complaint affidavit, the woman told troopers that she posted a “story” on Snapchat on June 8 saying that she needed a ride from Cumberland, Maryland, to Morgantown, West Virginia.
Wright agreed and met her in Cumberland.
But instead of driving her to West Virginia, troopers said he drove her to St. Paul Road in Elk Lick Township, where he allegedly raped her inside of his camper, the affidavit said.
When the woman asked him to drive her to Morgantown, Wright allegedly yelled at her and wrapped his arm around her neck.
The woman bit Wright while trying to get away, but he kept her until morning, the affidavit said.
Troopers allege that Wright had a knife and threatened to kill the woman.
Troopers received a request to check on the welfare of the woman and found her inside the camper. She was taken to UPMC Somerset for medical treatment.
Wright was arraigned by District Judge Douglas McCall Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.
