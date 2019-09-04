A Summit Township, Somerset County man faces numerous criminal charges after he led state police on a high speed DUI chase before crashing down an embankment, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset charged Clifford Lee Felker Sr., 48, of Garrett, with illegal possession of a firearm, fleeing police, DUI, reckless endangerment and six traffic citations.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers said they attempted to stop Felker’s 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac early Sunday when he sped away on Mason Dixon Highway and turned left onto Michael Road. Troopers said Felker’s vehicle turned left onto Johnny Popper Road and then turned right onto Suder Road, where he lost control, drove down an embankment and the vehicle flipped onto its side.
Troopers said they removed the windshield to free the driver and an occupant, when Felker allegedly reached down for a loaded 30.06 rifle.
Felker reportedly told police that he had “shot two bags and snorted Percocet.” He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and freed on bond.
