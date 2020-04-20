A Somerset County man was jailed Monday, accused of selling heroin to a woman who later died of a drug overdose, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Duane David Hetz, 57, of the 100 block of Smithton Road, Garrett, with drug delivery resulting in death.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers and Meyersdale EMS were called to a home on Saturday in the 500 block of Dale Street in Meyersdale for a person in cardiac arrest.
Troopers said when they arrived, they found Elissa Frances Ritchie deceased in the bathroom.
Troopers said they found one full stamp bag and three empty bags all marked "Blue Magic." Also found were three syringes, a plastic spoon, a cotton ball and a cellphone.
According to a confidential informant, Ritchie and Hetz had known each other for about a month. The informant reportedly gave Ritchie $60 for three bags of heroin and drove her to Hetz's residence on Thursday.
Ritchie was inside for about five minutes, the complaint said.
Troopers armed with a warrant, searched Hetz's residence on Sunday and reportedly seized two stamp bags of heroin and the names of drug buyers written on pieces of paper.
Hetz was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.
