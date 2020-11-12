The Mary S. Biesecker Public Library, in Somerset County, has been awarded more than $240,000 in funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
That money is part of $5.1 million that 18 libraries across the state will split and use for construction and rehabilitation projects, according to a Thursday release from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The library has been housed in the current building at 230 S. Rosina Ave. for nearly 80 years, and the money awarded in this round will go toward the second of a two-phase project.
Somerset will use the funds to improve the entrance steps and sidewalks for accessibility, fix interior plaster, tile and flooring and install a solar canopy parking structure.
“We’re just in the process of trying to bring this facility up to modern standards,” library IT and facilities coordinator Morgan Simmons said.
Grant recipients were chosen through a competitive process.
“The Office of Commonwealth Libraries is pleased that the Keystone Grants will be distributed to the selected libraries for the preservation, construction and maintenance of their facilities,” Deputy Secretary for the office Glenn R. Miller said in a release. “Our staff is delighted to assist libraries in gaining access to resources necessary to provide accessible services to the communities they support.”
Noe Ortega, acting state secretary of education, added that he was “thankful these grants will allow the renovation and improvement of public libraries across the commonwealth so they can safely continue to provide resources to all.”
He referred to libraries as staples of the communities in Pennsylvania that provide access to informative and educational programing and materials.
