SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset County is kicking off a photography contest aimed at capturing the beauty of the county's trails.
The county's Parks and Recreation Board is inviting photography fans and outdoors enthusiasts to submit photos of the trail or surrounding nature alongside the Great Allegheny Passage, Flight 93 National Memorial Trail or Somerset Lake Nature Park.
Photographs might be of the path itself, nearby wildlife or a scenic setting – "it could be almost anything as long as it's taken by someone on one of the trails," Somerset County Director of Parks and Trails Lindsay Pyle said.
Prizes will go to first- through third-place entries selected by the parks and recreation board as well as a People's Choice prize chosen through an online Facebook vote, she said.
The first-place winner will receive $140 in gift cards, while second and third will receive $125 and $75 in gift card prizes, respectively, she said. The online winner will receive a $50 prize.
Only one entry per person is permitted.
A $10 entry fee, by check, is required with proceeds going toward the trail maintenance fund, Baer said. Submissions must include a 5 x 7 hard copy of the photo as well as a digital copy.
The deadline to enter is June 2.
A link to enter is posted on facebook.com/SomersetCoRecreationandTrails
