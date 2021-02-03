Somerset Commissioners’ salaries – and those of fellow county-paid row officers – will increase in future years using the same formula board officials have followed since 2016.
In a once every four-year-term move, Somerset’s commissioners voted Wednesday to continue relying on the consumer price index to determine future salary increases.
In recent years, that has given the county’s elected officials annual raises of anywhere between one-half of a percent to 2.2%, Chief Clerk Sonya Augustine said.
The vote has no impact on any of this year’s salaries, which were set four years ago. The board’s vote Wednesday determined that county officials will continue relying on the same price index to determine what – if any – changes to salaries would occur following the 2021 and 2023 elections.
For the county’s commissioners, sheriff, clerk of courts, register of wills and auditor seats, the resolution impacts salary adjustments beginning in 2024.
It sets the same salary calculation for three row offices that have elections this year as well – prothonotary, treasurer and coroner – meaning that elected leaders within each of those offices would see their salaries increase in 2022 – rather than 2024 – after the current year’s election is determined, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
The Consumer Price Index – or CPI – is a measure of average change over time in the prices paid by American consumers for a collective “basket” of goods and services, such as transportation, food and medical care.
Using the November index for 2020, for example, the index went up 1.8%.
Augustine said the county has been relying on the Consumer Price Index to determine elected officials’ raises since at least 2006 – and for a decade, calculated increases by adding 1% to the index.
But beginning in 2016, officials switched to a CPI-only rate – and in doing so, elected officials’ salaries have not increased by any more than 2.2%, she said.
The increase, regardless of how high the index could go, is capped at 3%, Solicitor Michael Barbera said. In the event the price index would reflect an annual decrease, salaries would freeze for the year, he said.
“Every so many years – in this case on a four-year schedule – the commissioners have to set the salaries,” he said, noting the board, which took office in 2020, cannot set its own salaries.
The county also voted to set future wage increases for the county-elected tax collector at $3.36 plus the Consumer Price Index for each real estate property tax account collected beginning in 2022. It sets a 5% cap of the total real estate tax amount for each given year.
Wednesday’s votes do not impact future wages for the county’s highest paid row officer, the district attorney. The $185,664 annual salary is set by state Legislature and the entire sum is reimbursed by state tax dollars each year.
Fellow current county elected officials salaries are as follows:
Commissioners ($74,320), recorder of deeds ($66,497), clerk of courts ($66,497), register of wills ($73,010), sheriff ($66,497), coroner ($66,497), treasurer ($66,497), prothonotary ($66,497) and tax collector ($3.36 per parcel).
