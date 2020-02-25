SOMERSET – For many of Somerset County’s struggling drug users, jail sentences serve as a chance to step away from substances that have wrecked their lives.
But too often, sobriety doesn’t last long once they are released – restarting a vicious cycle that often leads to a return to crime to support the habit, Somerset County Jail Warden Dennis Vought said.
With help from a state grant acquired through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, the jail is adding a certified recovery specialist who’d work to break that cycle.
The county will seek a state-certified candidate who understands the difficulties of addiction – having lived through it themselves before finding recovery, Vought said.
Having a dependable “mentor” might be what’s needed for someone striving to stay on the right path when times get tough, he added.
“That person will work with inmates through their stay ... and then once they are (released) that person can connect them with programs outside the system,” Vought said.
That might be inpatient or outpatient support and counseling for one person, medication-assisted treatment or a 12 step support group for another – different services offered by the region’s network of addiction support providers, county officials said.
For many offenders, the transition from incarceration to the community can be stressful, Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
“A lot of times (the issue) is connecting the dots,” Tokar-Ickes said, noting that, oftentimes, there’s a lack of awareness about the treatment and support options available.
“There are a lot of good treatment professionals out there. But for individuals coming out of jail, it’s hard to get them connected.”
Somerset President Commissioner Gerald Walker said that peer would stick with them while they continue their journey.
“We really see this as someone who’ll be on-call support, any hours of the day or night to provide support,” Walker said. “And hopefully, they’ll become less and less dependent on the service ... as time goes on.”
County officials voted Tuesday to start the process by creating the $35,568 recovery specialist position.
The post is one component of a two-year $134,934 state-funded program that will be implemented by the jail with support from the Somerset’s Single County Authority for Drug and Alcohol, Tokar-Ickes said.
The board credited United Way Grant Writer Travis Hutzell for working to find the state funding needed to launch the program. The framework for the initiative was patterned from a county-level Maryland prison support program, Tokar-Ickes said.
As planned, the recovery specialist would report to Vought, she said. He or she would work with the Single County Authority, maintaining an office there due to jail building space constraints but spend most of their work day with inmates in the county jail.
Tokar-Ickes said the county will monitor and fine-tune the program over the two-year period that the Commission on Crime and Delinquency is funding the program.
If it shows success, the board will likely find a way to continue it, she said.
