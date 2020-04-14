A Somerset man will stand trial, accused of possessing methamphetamine in the Somerset County Jail, authorities said.
Donald Ronald Rush Jr., 37, was ordered held for court on Tuesday following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
According to a criminal complaint, Somerset Borough police allege that on March 10, Rush had a small, clear plastic baggie that was stamped 8 Balls and contained white crystal methamphetamine while he was an inmate at the Somerset County Jail.
Video surveillance showed Rush dropping the contraband on the floor of the jail's receiving area. Probation officers discovered the baggie and gave it to corrections officers. Two days later, Rush reportedly gave police a written confession. He was charged with possession of contraband and possession of a controlled substance.
His criminal record includes guilty pleas in Somerset County court to possessing drug paraphernalia and retail theft.
Rush is being held in Somerset County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.