BOSWELL – The homicide case against an 80-year-old village of Gray man, accused of gunning down his grandson in June, has been delayed, authorities said.
Somerset County prosecutors requested Wednesday's preliminary hearing against Ray Edward Supanick, of Jenner Township, be postponed.
District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, granted the prosecutors' request for a continuance, giving them more time to secure additional documents, District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas said.
According to state police, Supanick shot Joshua Cale Hillegas, 30, after an argument with his wife, and then told authorities, "I wish I would have shot her instead" after apparently overhearing that she wanted to put him in a care home.
The dispute with his wife prompted Supanick to head into the living room and reach for a long gun, authorities said.
The woman then called Hillegas to intervene. When Hillegas arrived and walked into the living room, Supanick opened fire, striking the man in his right shoulder area, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told troopers that she watched as Hillegas collapsed on the sidewalk.
"As she went back into the home to retrieve the phone, Ray pointed the gun at her and said, 'The next one's for you,' " leading to a struggle between the pair until the woman was able to knock him to the ground and grab the gun," the complaint said.
Troopers said they found Supanick lying on the left side of the porch about 12 feet from Hillegas. When they approached Supanick, he stated that he "(expletive) shot him."
Supanick is being held without bond in the Somerset County Jail.
