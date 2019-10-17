The Somerset County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to hire Cullen Swank, of Stoystown, to fill the county’s new full-time chief deputy coroner position.
Swank was hired at an annual salary of $34,910 to serve as Coroner Wallace Miller’s top deputy, according to a list of personnel actions taken at Tuesday’s meeting. He will start work on Monday.
The Somerset County Salary Board voted in July to create the chief deputy coroner position as part of the county’s ongoing efforts to modernize the operations of the coroner’s office.
