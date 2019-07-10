SOMERSET – Somerset County’s Hazardous Materials Response Team 600 has been certified for another four years by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Council, its leaders said Tuesday.
Joel Landis, the county’s emergency management coordinator and the hazmat team’s program administrator, voiced his appreciation during Tuesday’s meeting of the Somerset County Board of Commissioners for “the hard work that our team puts forth each and every year to meet this certification.”
The hazmat team is now certified until July 31, 2023.
The team is comprised of 40 volunteers from across the county – firefighters, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and other emergency management personnel who “are there when we need them,” as Fred Rosemeyer, chairman of the county’s Local Emergency Planning Committee, put it on Tuesday.
According to its mission statement, the hazmat team is designed “to provide the county with specially trained personnel to respond to nuclear, biological and chemical releases upon request. The rescue of victims, hazard mitigation, technical guidance and advanced control and capture of hazardous materials are the primary functions of the team.”
