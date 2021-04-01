The Cambria Somerset Authority is ordering a replacement part for a Somerset County General Authority connection that supplies water to 20,000 Somerset area customers.
It’s an estimated $65,000 cost that will replace a Y-shaped connection that still functions along the line, but after two previous breaks on identical parts caused issues for the general authority over the last year, the Somerset County agency was willing to pay for the preventative measure, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
“All of the other CSA customers have backup sources they can turn to if their (main) line has a break or an issue occurs,” Dawson said. “If this breaks ... it’s a two-day repair project. But it could take months to get the parts we need to repair it.”
Somerset County General Authority’s tank capacity could only cover its customers’ water needs for a few days, she added.
“So this was a big priority,” Dawson said.
As approved Tuesday, the CSA, the general authority’s water provider, is ordering the “Y” connection parts needed to replace a current one that is buried just south of the Quemahoning Reservoir.
From that point, Somerset County General Authortity’s line extends south along a 22-mile path, serving the Boswell area, part of Conemaugh Township and the Somerset area, including UPMC Somerset Hospital.
Laurel Management, at CSA’s request, excavated the area earlier this spring to determine the parts’ dimensions, CSA Chairman Jim Greco said.
As agreed, CSA will buy the parts and Somerset County General Authority will reimburse them for the costs.
Greco and Dawson said the replacement project is likely to occur later this year.
Foustwell Tunnel break repaired
CSA officials also announced repair work was completed on a section of the Quemahoning line at the Foustwell Tunnel in late March to put the authority’s main water line back online.
The latest of several breaks in that corridor, it required Laurel Management staff to go inside the 66-inch steel line to weld leaks – a handful of which occurred near a pressure release valve, Engineer Dave Minnear said.
In what has become a common occurrence when the line is drained, and then recharged with water following a repair, new leaks sprouted on the century old pipeline. But those, too, were addressed, Greco said.
Cambria Somerset Authority is pursing new funding options to run a slip line through the large pipe to address the ongoing breaks – a potentially $1.5 million project.
Greco said the authority is pursuing funding through Appalachian Regional Commission and Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership to potentially lower the price tag.
Ligonier family plans floating tribute to son
Three years after losing their son to a paddleboarding accident on the Quemahoning Reservoir, the 2018 Ligonier Valley graduate’s family will pay tribute to him on its waters.
CSA tentatively approved Tom and Kris Dubics’ plan to add a buoy in Joey Dubic’s memory near the spot where he drowned – a move that will honor his life while reminding others just how quickly one can be lost.
Dawson credited the family for finding a way to honor their son in a way that might save someone else’s.
A photo shared by CSA showed Dubic’s name on the bright white buoy with the words “your light remains” underneath.
The buoy itself will carry a solar-powered light on top, Greco said.
“We have a lot of buoys out there for safety,” Greco said, noting that a row of them form a perimeter to warn boaters about Summers Best 2 Weeks swimming area. “But this is the first honoring (someone’s memory).”
