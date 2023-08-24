MEYERSDALE, Pa. – With her boots shoved into sawdust on the floor, Tenley Frazier wrapped her tiny arms around a sheep to show off his build on Thursday.
At 3 years old, Frazier, of Hollsopple, is already becoming an old pro at the task. This is her second year showing animals at the Somerset County Fair, her family said.
“Look, I got two ribbons now,” Tenley Frazier said, lifting both with one arm for her father to see.
They had plenty of company. Tenley Frazier and her 5-year-old sister, Adacyn Frazier, were among dozens of children carrying on a Somerset County tradition on Thursday.
For 123 years, organizers of the Somerset County Fair have showcased the community’s heritage of agriculture and the youth involved in it through exhibits and competitions involving horses, cattle and other livestock.
Thursday’s sheep-judging event kicked off the eighth day of the fair for the Frazier family.
“The lambs stay at our property in the spring and we show them all summer,” said the girls’ father, Jordan Frazier. “They really enjoy it.”
Near the midway, Addi Bond, 7, was finishing breakfast while her mother, Beth McGregor, was recounting vacation plans that included showing off a colt and a mini-pony named Jack Frost.
“It’s a family tradition for us,” said McGregor, of Meyersdale. “I started exhibiting market animals when I was 8 years old. My parents did it before me.”
These days, the family treats the fair as a weeklong stay-cation, she said.
“It’s a busy, hectic week, but it’s also a chance to catch up with everybody, see old friends and get together,” McGregor said. She described her fair experience as “a family reunion.”
Seeing the joy in her children’s eyes, particularly from their bonds with the animals – “that’s why I do this every year,” McGregor added.
For Susan Friedline, the fair itself is family. For decades, the Friedline family – including their eight children – have spent the third week in August at the fair.
Her late husband, Mark Friedline, was a fair board member until he passed away at age 49 from COVID-19, the Somerset woman said.
“He was dedicated to this place,” Susan Friedline said. “It makes it easier because we know he’s here with us today.”
Just outside a fenced-in field, Friedline’s daughter, Gracelyn, waited on her horse, Maple Sausage, for their names to be called during the youth horse show. The 8-year-old sat still and tall as she trotted slowly on her horse.
“They were born into this,” Susan Friedline said with a smile, “and being here, it’s like we’re part of a big family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.