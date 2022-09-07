SOMERSET, Pa. – The New Centerville Farmers and Threshermens Jubilee and Mountain Craft Days at the Somerset Historical Center will run through this weekend in Somerset County, offering visitors chances to step back in time.
“It’s a nice weekend to do both, and it ... showcases what used to be here and what is here now,” Somerset County Chamber of Commerce marketing and communications director Acacia Svonavec said.
She noted that both gatherings focus on the area’s heritage and provide family fun.
The jubilee began Wednesday and runs through Sunday at 3054 Kingwood Road, New Centerville, and focuses on antique machinery.
The country festival, which has taken place for more than 60 years, includes parades; demonstrations of vintage equipment such as a steam-powered cider mill; and contests featuring machinery that helped early agricultural life.
Other attractions include arm wrestling contests, an outhouse dash, a quilt show and more. For a complete schedule of events, visit www.ncrvfc.com/jubilee.html.
At Mountain Craft Days at the historical center, visitors are invited to go back “to a time when ingenious thinking and hard work provided the necessities of life.”
More than 120 artisans and craftspeople skilled in 18th- and early 19th-century wood, stone, wool, iron, glass and other work will gather for the three-day event that runs Friday through Sunday.
Spread throughout the center’s farm and woodlands at 10649 Somerset Pike, Somerset, dozens of outdoor sites showcase live music and demonstrations. There are five exhibit buildings as well.
Svonavec described Mountain Craft Days as a “great family event” full of learning opportunities and said guests should be prepared to walk around the grounds to get the full expereince. She also said the traditional foods such as apple dumplings and potpie are fantastic treats at the gathering.
More information about Mountain Craft Days can be found at www.somersethistoricalcenter.org.
These events will take place concurrently to the 21st anniversary observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at Flight 93 National Memorial.
Organizers expect visitors in the tens of thousands to descend on Somerset County this weekend for the events.
Svonavec said nearly 9,000 guests could attend the craft days alone, and Adam Shaffer, Flight 93 National Memorial’s chief of interpretation, previously told The Tribune-Democrat that 10,000 people could travel to the memorial if the weather cooperates.
Other nearby festivals taking place this month include the Ligonier Highland Games at Idlewild & SoakZone on Sept. 17 and the Flax Scutching Festival in Stahlstown on Sept. 17 and 18.
