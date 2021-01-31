Somerset County Fair Queen Abigail Knapp was named to the statewide 2021 Pennsylvania Fair Queen court Sunday, getting chosen as the Fair Queen “Alternate” during a virtual competition.
Knapp was one of five young women named on the court, organizers said on the State Association of County Fair’s Facebook page. This year’s Pennsylvania Fair Queen is Addison Neff, of Elizabethtown. Knapp was chosen Somerset’s fair queen over the summer.
