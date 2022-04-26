SOMERSET, Pa. – An incentive program rewarding Somerset County employees for recruiting new caseworkers is being extended through 2022 – and expanded to include guards at the under-staffed jail.
But county Treasurer Anthony DeLuca's pitch to start offering sign-on bonuses to address staffing shortages was shot down by county commissioners Tuesday.
There's no disagreement that it has become a struggle to find qualified caseworkers and jail corrections officers.
Children and Youth caseworker shortages are an issue statewide, including for neighboring Cambria County. The Somerset County Salary Board, which includes the commissioners and the elected treasurer, first opted in 2021 to offer county employees $500 incentives for candidates they successfully refer.
The payment is split into two portions, with referring employees receiving half of the amount on the new recruit's one-year anniversary.
The latest vote expands the same opportunity to include corrections officer positions at the jail.
Both are challenging jobs that aren't for everyone, county officials said. Caseworkers are often on the front lines of child abuse and neglect cases – working to protect children at risk of further harm.
Corrections officers are tasked with keeping order inside jails around the clock – a challenge that has become even more difficult at times in recent years due to occasional COVID-19 lockdowns.
Both jobs also require specialized training – and, with caseworkers, college degrees. Human Resources Director Jodi Lepley said fewer people are pursuing those career paths.
So far, the incentive program has lured just one successful referral, she said.
DeLuca suggested offering a similar $500 bonus to recruits to give Somerset County a hiring advantage, adding that the problem appears to be growing.
"Maybe that'll get people into CYS, the jail and the sheriff's (department)," he said, adding that the sheriff's office has also struggled to fill vacancies.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker dismissed the idea immediately, saying that sign-on bonuses can quickly add up.
"That costs money – and the commissioners take great pride in making sure that every decision we make is based on the fact we don't have an abundant supply of that," Walker said, noting the board strives to hold the line on county taxes whenever possible.
'That's poverty level'
Lepley voiced other concerns.
A move to add sign-on bonuses could have unintended consequences, she said.
For longtime workers – whether it's a veteran corrections officer or a caseworker who has dedicated his or her life to the job – it would likely be seen as a slap in the face to see a new, untested hire be rewarded with a bonus, Lepley said.
The back-and-forth on salary-related issues was the latest of several between the commissioners and DeLuca, who has said the county needs to raise wages to compete with the private sector.
"Sheetz is paying people $15 an hour and we're paying full-time sheriff's deputies $11.92 an hour," DeLuca said. "That's poverty level – and I have an issue with that."
The commissioners point out that wages aren't adjusted arbitrarily – rather through labor negotiations on multi-year contracts and during annual budget discussions to ensure raises are allocated fairly to both union and non-union staff.
Entry-level caseworker salaries were boosted by 20% to $29,718 through a deal with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees bargaining units in 2020.
That's approximately $800 more yearly than Cambria County's annual pay.
At the time, the board cited the need to bolster pay to compete with larger neighboring counties.
'Benefits package'
On Tuesday, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said Somerset County has fared better than some of Pennsylvania's other counties – but this week the total number of unfilled caseworker posts reached eight vacancies – rare territory.
"Eight (positions) hurts," she said. "It puts that much more stress on the (employees) we are retaining."
That's nearly one-third of the county's approximately 28 positions, officials acknowledged. The county also has eight unfilled corrections officer vacancies, according to Lepley.
To DeLuca, the only answer is taking a hard look at salaries across the board. Otherwise, the county won't just struggle to recruit workers, they'll lose valuable existing ones to private business and others seeking to fill jobs in today's competitive market.
"Even if it means raising taxes," he said. "We can't keep kicking the can down the road. We have to step on it."
Lepley said the county is working on several alternative options to boost recruitment.
The county has ramped up appearances at job fairs and a marketing campaign is in the works to promote the benefits of working for the county – perks such as higher quality health-care coverage and a pension plan.
"We need to start promoting the benefits package (the county offers) that you can't get everywhere else," Lepley said.
"And with a lot of these jobs ... it's also about the difference you can make – in people's lives and in our communities," Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
