Alongside concerned residents Monday, one of Somerset County’s EADS engineers stood inside the repair-needy Shaffer Covered Bridge and outlined a temporary move that could allow the historic span to reopen.
But the cost to install it will likely determine whether the plan is feasible, Somerset County Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
Regardless of whether it’s the nearly $200,000 repair project or a temporary support system needed to stabilize the 68-foot-long bridge’s roof structure, the county must abide by the state’s guidelines, which would likely include Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Transportation approvals, before such work could be done.
“And because this is a historic structure, there’s a preservation component to consider,” EADS Group Structures and Highway Department Manager Andy Fedorko said.
All of those factors mean time and resources, he added.
For Covered Bridge Road residents Jack Lehew, 84, and Fred Zeiler, 76, the county’s proposal was only half the answer they wanted to hear Monday.
Both men were pushing for a quick fix that would reopen their bridge – and instead left relying on the hope that the solution the county outlined will come to fruition.
The county closed the 1877-built bridge in June after an EADS crew noticed deterioration on part of the beam system used to hold up its metal roof.
Somerset County owns the bridge and is responsible for maintaining it. And Fedorko said his firm recommended its closure as a safety move, saying it could collapse when vehicles pass through.
Lehew and Zeiler’s families are more concerned about the safety issues the closure itself could pose.
With their homes just a quarter-mile from the bridge, it’s their direct route to Somerset Pike and the community – and the main path to them if an accident or health emergency occurs, both said.
The detour relies on a narrow, dirt road that has a ravine on one side and a ditch on the other. It climbs a steep grade toward Keefer Hill Road, and even though it’s just a five-mile route, the trip can take 20 minutes – and becomes treacherous once winter arrives, the men said.
“And if you get stuck, it’s too narrow to turn around. I’ll be stuck in my home every time we get a storm,” Zeiler said, noting emergency personnel would have to take the same path. “I’m worried about my safety.”
Both men said they’d rather sign waivers releasing the county from liability from bridge collapse injuries rather than face winter with the detour that’s now in place.
But county officials said a waiver would do nothing to protect them if an accident occurred – and likely wouldn’t protect them from a lawsuit in court.
“We’re trying to work with you,” Walker said. “But we’ve got to do this the right way.”
Fedorko noted that other motorists use the road as well, “and we’re trying to protect everyone.”
But the engineer said he also traveled the detour route and said he understands why they’d be considered about the gravel road.
The only alternative route is across the Shaffer Covered Bridge, and to reopen it anytime soon, four sets of steel column, beam and hangar systems would have to be added on and alongside the span.
Because equipment would have to be mobilized on the banks of Bens Creek, the DEP would have to approve the move – among other state approvals, he added.
Walker said EADS engineers and county officials will work to determine what must be done, and the cost to do it “as quickly as we can.”
“But we can’t make any promises,” he said. “And even this is going to take time.”
The county, meanwhile, could know more about the permanent repair job this fall.
An application for state transportation funds is awaiting a decision and if the county gets approved in November, design work could be underway afterward to get the project under construction next year, Fedorko said.
“If all goes well ... it could be done in July,” he said.
