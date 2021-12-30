SOMERSET, Pa. – Standing in a Somerset County courtroom on Thursday with his right hand up, Tony DeLuca said he found himself in a sudden, surreal moment.
One of two row officers sworn into office for the first time during Thursday’s ceremony, DeLuca said it finally struck him that he was now Somerset County’s treasurer.
“My son, Dustin, was up there presenting me ... and I realized everything we worked so hard for had come together,” the retired state police sergeant said. “Now, I can get to work to start making some changes in my office – and start saving people money.”
DeLuca, a Boswell-area resident, was sworn into office by Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner.
Fellow first-time row office winner Brian Fochtman, who defeated six-term incumbent Angie Svonavec for the prothonotary’s seat, was also sworn in. Fochtman, of Brothersvalley Township, was presented by his son, Bryce Fochtman.
New Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank was sworn in Thursday privately, not at the courthouse ceremony, a decision made because one of his family members has COVID-19, he said.
“I didn’t want to show up to an event like that and risk possibly getting everyone sick,” Swank said.
Swank was instead sworn in alone by Solicitor Michael Barbera in the presence of a notary, he said.
Swank, of Stoystown, replaced his former boss, Wallace Miller, who had the job for 24 years before retiring.
In addition to county-level officials, a crowd of nearly 60 tax collectors and fellow municipal-level officials also arrived to be sworn into office.
In Cambria County, Sheriff-elect Don Robertson is scheduled to be sworn into office Monday by Judge Linda Rovder Fleming. Robertson has served as acting sheriff since Sheriff Bob Kolar died in 2020. He was elected to the post in November.
