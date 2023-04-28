• In some counties, the president commissioner receives an additional $1,000 to $2,000.

2023 salaries for county commissioners (with row officers' pay in parenthesis, where available). Formulas used to determine wage increases are determined prior to elections for future elected boards.

Law governing elected county salary adjustments

By law, county commissioners cannot set salaries for the term they serve – and any salary schedule for elected officials must be adopted prior to the calendar year that sitting commissioners stand for election.

Raises must be on a percentage basis and the determination must be made during an advertised public meeting that is held between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. "to afford the public the greatest opportunity to attend."