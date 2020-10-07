A new trust fund developed to keep the Stonycreek River healthy decades from now just got a $25,000 boost.
In a unanimous vote, Somerset County Commissioners approved the donation to Somerset Conservation District’s fund, which was created this month solely to support future repair costs at four Oven Run treatment sites.
“All of our remediation sites are going to have to be cared for in perpetuity,” Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said, noting that means 20 years from now as well as today.
Until now, there hasn’t been a local fund to even provide a necessary match for state environmental funding needed to keep the sites maintained, Walker said.
That made the county’s donation “an easy decision,” he said.
Somerset Conservation District took the step last month to create a trust fund that will be managed by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
The county commissioner’s donation Tuesday represents the fund’s largest contribution, Conservation District Manager Len Lichvar said.
It also sends an important message, he added.
“I think this shows other organizations and individuals that this effort is a priority – and that they, too, can follow their lead by supporting this trust fund,” Lichvar said Wednesday.
Somerset Conservation District has spent the past 30 years working to upgrade the Stonycreek River’s quality by treating abandoned mine drainage that seeps into the river and important tributaries, such as Oven Run.
The Oven Run Treatment System has been credited as the group’s largest success, helping turn the river from acidic overall to an alkaline-level outdoor destination that supports aquatic life – as well as boating, rafting, fishing and other activities.
That wouldn’t be able to keep going without continued work on the system, Somerset County’s three commissioners said this week.
Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said annual gas well “legacy” funds the county receives are being used to cover the cost of the $25,000 donation.
A significant portion of those funds are earmarked for environmental projects, so the move was a natural fit, she said.
According to Lichvar, documents are being finalized by Somerset Conservation District to enable the Community Foundation to formally launch the fund.
The fact it will start out with nearly $27,000 – including $1,780 through an online effort in January by Coal Tubin’ co-founder Chad Gontkovic – will make it easier to build the fund, he said.
“This will give us leverage we’ve needed,” he said. “Up until now, it’s been hard to ask people to donate to something that no one else committed to,” Lichvar said. “Now we have support from both the county level and local citizen support.”
‘It’s going to be a great selling tool to allow us to continue the momentum,” he said.
