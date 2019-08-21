SOMERSET – A Meyersdale eyesore is in line to be leveled this fall through the county’s new blight fund.
Somerset County Commissioners on Tuesday approved the Somerset Redevelopment Authority’s request to use as much as much as $15,000 in county funds to demolish 351 Meyers Avenue.
The vacant home will be replaced by an emergency throughway that police, fire and EMS units could use to access a neighborhood on the eastern side of the community that is sometimes cut off by railroad traffic, the authority’s executive director, Steven Spochart, said.
“There are times when CSX trains are stopped in that area.
“That access to the upper end of Meyers Avenue is really limited. A car can get to the other side, but there’s no room for a fire truck,” he said. “If there’s a fire up there (at the wrong time) there’d be nothing anyone could do.”
Thanks to Act 152, the Recorder of Deeds Law, the county has funds set aside to lend a hand this year. Through the law, which took effect in Jauary 2018, county recorder’s offices statewide have been able to collect $15 fees for each deed and mortgage filed at their offices.
Spochart said the fund has grown to $102,270, and this is the first time they’ll dip into it to address an eyesore.
The fund is expected to grow over time, but there isn’t nearly enough to address the long list of blighted homes and buildings that currently litter all corners of the county, Spochart acknowledged.
His office is developing an application and checklist that will be used to qualify future projects. He noted that properties tangled up with liens and other legal issues probably won’t fit the bill.
Projects that will lead to community upgrade or economic development that will address documented public safety issues, are being prioritized, Spochart said.
“Meyersdale has skin in the game. They spent $20,000 to acquire this property ... and their plan for the land will address a real concern in their community,” he said.
Commissioners Pamela Tokar-Ickes cited both factors in her decision to support the request Tuesday, prior to the commissioners’ unanimous vote of approval.
“This is a health and safety issue,” she said.
Spochart said the redevelopment authority will seek proposals from area contractors to level the two-story home and haul away leftover debris.
If all goes well, the project could be under way this fall, he said.
